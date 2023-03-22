2023 March 22 11:08

Greece and Turkey agree to support each other in the UN’s Security Council and the International Maritime Organisation - EURACTIV

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu agreed on Monday in Brussels to support Athens’ candidacy for the position of non-permanent member of the Security Council in 2025-26 and Ankara’s bid for the General Secretariat of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), according to EURACTIV.

The move was described by Greek media as the result of a “new era” of relations between the two countries, which have been intense for months with almost zero communication channels.

However, things started changing after a shocking earthquake in Turkey and the solidarity shown by Athens.

For its part, Turkey decided to allow the extradition of the father of one of the victims of the recent deadly train accident in Tempi, who was serving a sentence in a Turkish prison.

Greek news website in.gr reported that the political atmosphere between the two countries has changed and that both want to maintain the informal “moratorium of calmness”.

Regarding Greece’s candidacy for the UN Security Council, Turkey, its close allies and Russia were considered potential threats to block it. With this deal, sources in Athens now believe that one of the two main obstacles was surmounted.



