2023 March 16 11:42

MSC teams up with GCMD to accelerate industry efforts to decarbonize

MSC and the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) have announced the signing of a five-year Impact Partnership agreement, according to the company's release.

This agreement sees MSC, the world’s largest shipping line combine forces and industry expertise with GCMD. GCMD, strategically located in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub and second largest container port, aims to help the industry eliminate GHG emissions by shaping standards for future fuels, financing first-of-a-kind projects, and piloting low-carbon solutions in an end-to-end manner under real-world operations conditions.

MSC has 730 vessels and the industry’s largest newbuilding orderbook of energy-efficient container ships. The family-owned business has been working on energy efficiency for many years and has been an early adopter of responsibly-sourced blended biofuels as a transitional fuel. MSC has advocated for the availability of supply of a range of alternative fuels and has set a clear goal to achieve net decarbonization by 2050.

By joining forces with GCMD, MSC is strengthening its commitment towards a collaborative approach to decarbonization. As an Impact Partner, MSC will provide cash contribution towards GCMD’s pooled resources for pilots and trials. MSC will also make in-kind contributions through its participation in projects, including access to vessels, operational equipment, and other assets, as well as vessel operating data and evaluation reports so their learnings can help inform GCMD’s future trials.

Decarbonizing shipping is the biggest challenge facing the maritime sector and one which can only be achieved by commitment, concrete action and investment by shipping companies, their customers, ports, energy suppliers and public sector actors.



The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) was set up on 1 August 2021 as a non-profit organisation. GCMD’s strategic partners include the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), BHP, BW Group, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Foundation Det Norske Veritas, Ocean Network Express, Sembcorp Marine, bp and Hapag Lloyd. Beyond the strategic partners, GCMD has brought onboard 13 impact, coalition and knowledge partners that engage at the centre level, in addition to numerous other partners that engage at the projects level.