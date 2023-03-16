2023 March 16 11:24

Maersk tests BionicHIVE for warehouse automation solution

Maersk and BionicHIVE, are four months into a pilot designed to assess automation processes that sort, select and put away packages and can navigate warehouse floors using built-in cameras and sensors, moving between people and objects, according to the company's release.

The uniqueness of the product is the ability to climb on the existing warehouse racking to sort, pick and replenish cartons directly to/from any spot in the rack. This is the only solution in the market with so much flexibility in operations and minimal impact to existing warehouse interior infrastructure.

The evaluation is being conducted at a Maersk warehouse in Mira Loma, California and is expected to last another four months. The mobile units are battery-operated, running a smart-power consumption module which automatically replaces its power packs. SqUID’s software integrates into warehouse management systems, providing real-time inventory data.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in logistics services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs more than 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to become climate-neutral by 2040 with new technology, new vessels and assets as well as new fuels.



BionicHIVE is developing the world's first autonomous warehouse robotic fleet that can climb existing racks from floor-to-ceiling to pick and replenish boxes, cartons and totes. The company is based in Denver, Colorado USA holding its R&D Center in Sappirim, Israel. Bionic HIVE is strategically-focused in growing into the U.S. market.