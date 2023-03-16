  • Home
  • News
  • Hutchison Ports announces investment of US$700 million in Egyptian port projects in Sokhna and B100
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 16 10:24

    Hutchison Ports announces investment of US$700 million in Egyptian port projects in Sokhna and B100

    Hutchison Ports, the global port operator, has announced a significant investment in Ain Sokhna Port, Egypt's major port, and B100, a new container terminal in the Port of Alexandria. The total investment of the two projects is approximately US$700 million, bringing Hutchison Ports’ total investment in Egypt to over US$1.5 billion and paving a solid foundation for the company's strategy to expand its network and enhance its capabilities in emerging markets, according to the company's release.

    The investment includes the development of a new container terminal in Ain Sokhna Port with a capacity of 1.7 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), which will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and equipment to provide efficient and reliable services to customers. In addition, Hutchison Ports will invest in the development of B100, a new container terminal in Port of Alexandria, which will serve as a gateway to the Egyptian market.

    The new container terminal in Sokhna will provide a significant boost to Egypt's maritime trade, as it is strategically located on the Red Sea and offers direct access to major shipping routes. The B100 container terminal, on the other hand, will provide a new gateway to the Port of Alexandria, which is one of the largest ports in the Mediterranean and a key hub for trade between Europe, Asia, and Africa.

    Hutchison Ports is the ports and related services division of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. Hutchison Ports is the port investor, developer and operator with a network of port operations in 52 ports spanning 25 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia. In 2021, Hutchison Ports handled a combined throughput of 88 million TEU.

Другие новости по темам: Hutchison Ports, Suez Canal  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 16

13:40 The export of cargo in containers through the KTZ network increased by 30% last year
12:37 Cargo volumes carried by Russia’s river transport in 2022 rose by 5.2%, by seaborne transport – by 17.3%
12:35 RAK Ports joins the International Port Community Systems Association
11:42 MSC teams up with GCMD to accelerate industry efforts to decarbonize
11:24 Maersk tests BionicHIVE for warehouse automation solution
11:19 NSR Development Plan for 2023 foresees completion of four facilities and organization of least three subsidized coastwise voyages
10:51 PSA Halifax orders eight new electric rubber tyred gantry cranes from Konecranes
10:24 Cosco Shipping Ports announces its investment in 25% of the equity of Sokhna New Container Terminal
10:24 Hutchison Ports announces investment of US$700 million in Egyptian port projects in Sokhna and B100
10:05 Alfa Laval joins the First Movers Coalition
09:30 Icebreaker assistance in Caspian and Azov seas provided to over 4.2 thousand ships in ice navigation season of 2022-2023
09:15 CNC starts three new Intra-Asia services

2023 March 15

18:08 Crude exports from Primorsk increased by 66% to average 948 thousand barrels per day
18:07 Russia's total exports of oil and petroleum products in February 2023 fell to 7.5 million barrels per day - IEA
17:54 Post IMO 2020 high sulphur fuel accounts for 26% of global bunker sales
17:43 CMA CGM will convert the loan to Brittany Ferries into a stake in the company
17:33 PortMiami bunkers Seaboard Marine’s first LNG cargo vessel
17:06 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 2M'2023 rose by 8.5% YoY
16:57 UAE's Fujairah port set for robust growth as Russian oil trade reshuffles - Reuters
16:33 Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2023 fell by 4% YoY
16:32 ONE orders 10 new state-of-the-art large container vessels
16:15 PD Ports secures long-term deal from CLdN to bring additional weekly sailings to Teesport
15:48 FESCO to launch sea line between Damietta (Egypt) and Novorossiysk (Russia) in HII’2023
15:42 Hapag-Lloyd to start new direct Vietnam Indonesia Straits service
15:24 Port of Corpus Christi Horizons Clean Hydrogen Hub and Trans Permian H2Hub merge
15:04 Port of Savannah container volumes down to 395,000 TEUs in Feb 2023
14:44 Royal IHC sells subsidiary IQIP to HAL Investments BV
14:24 New shipping service to link Saudi Arabia to Indian Subcontinent
13:55 With current rates of construction, Russia’s cruise fleet will halve by 2030 — expert
13:12 APM Terminals Gothenburg to double reefer container capacity and streamline PTI service
12:39 Antigua and Barbuda and the United Arab Emirates accept 2021 IMO Convention amendments
12:13 Van Oord announces christening ceremony for Vox Apolonia
11:32 Konecranes starts to deliver its final cranes to Russia for a European customer
11:13 Damen Marine Components delivers rudder and steering gear for new coastal research vessel
11:11 Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch changed tariffs for additional environmental services
10:41 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 31.7% to 543,675 TEU in February 2023
10:18 FESCO looks into launching new intermodal and railway services in Kazakhstan
09:29 The Far East should expand transit corridors and increase cargo flows to/from the Asia-Pacific – Vladimir Putin

2023 March 14

18:20 ABP Humber invests in expanding its fleet of electric forklift trucks
18:07 Philippines increases efforts to contain oil leak from sunken tanker
17:54 LNG complex with facilities for loading of bunkering ships to be built in Tatarstan
17:36 Viking Supply Ships AB enters into two bareboat charters with purchase options and obligations
17:13 CHI (Zhoushan) completes the first LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier desulph conversion project
17:06 Venezuela to ship fuel to Cuba on US-blacklisted supertanker
16:52 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2M’2023 fell by 4% YoY
16:35 KENC completes engineering project for the new heavy lift crane of Cadeler’s jack-up vessel Wind Orca
16:05 ACEL contracts Hoglund to retrofit IAS, AMS and PMS on board Island Frontier
15:48 First zero-emissions fuel cell ferry in the U.S. arrives in San Francisco
15:13 S5 Agency World provides agency support for Proman's new methanol-powered vessels
14:43 DSME wins $517 mln deal for two LNG carriers - Offshore Energy
14:13 Chesapeake Shipbuilding starts construction of the 4th new Coastal Cat for American Cruise Lines
13:41 PSA’s CK Hutchison Ports $4 bln stake sale attracts China Merchants Group and China Cosco Shipping - Bloomberg
13:20 Kongsberg Digital signs five-year agreement with Shell
12:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2023 rose by 2.6% YoY
12:31 Sanmar Shipyards holds naming ceremonies for five tugboats
12:14 Ocean Yield announces new bareboat charters with purchase obligations for two AHTS vessels
11:43 ECSA supports the updated EU Maritime Security Strategy
11:23 Operation of new terminal in Pevek (Chukotka) to begin in 2026
11:13 Port of Helsinki сargo traffic reached an all-time high in 2022
10:41 CMA CGM to launch a new service connecting Bangladesh and India with the Gulf