2023 March 16 10:05

Alfa Laval joins the First Movers Coalition

Alfa Laval is now part of the First Movers Coalition (FMC), a global initiative launched by the World Economic Forum, according to the company's release. It is a coalition of companies joining purchasing power to support the decarbonization of seven sectors of industry and long-distance transport that produce hard-to-abate CO2 emissions. Alfa Laval’s membership is a part of the company’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The First Movers Coalition (FMC) was launched in 2021 by US President Joe Biden, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, at the United Nations' COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow. Alfa Laval will work together with more than 70 other member companies to address roadblocks to securing the supply of required low-carbon technologies by 2030. The coalition addresses several areas: aluminium, aviation, chemicals, concrete, shipping, steel, and trucking, along with innovative carbon removal technologies. These sectors account for 30 percent of global emissions.

Alfa Laval‘s work with the FMC is connected to steel and the company’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030. By reducing its own CO2 emissions in Scope 3 (related to the steel the company is using in its products) and throughout the value chain, Alfa Laval contributes to meeting the 1.5-degree target defined in the Paris Agreement.



The coalition’s members commit in advance to purchasing a proportion of the industrial materials and long-distance transportation they need from suppliers using near-zero or zero-carbon solutions, despite the premium cost.





