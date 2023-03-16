2023 March 16 09:15

CNC starts three new Intra-Asia services

CNC is introducing three new services – namely TCC, PLM and SPX. CNC is the Intra-Asia short sea specialist of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, according to the company's release.

TCC will be characterised by its direct connectivity from Central and South China to Sihanoukville in Cambodia. The service will also double-up as an alternative shipping option for China-bound cargoes from Thailand. On 18 March, TCC will start its inaugural sailing from Bangkok with the rotation of Bangkok – Laem Chabang – Ningbo – Shanghai – Shekou – Sihanoukville – Bangkok.

Through the PLM service, CNC will serve Palembang, a niche Indonesia port located in South Sumatra. PLM will ship Indonesian exports such as rubber, plywood, fertiliser and coffee, shuttling between the ports of Singapore and Palembang from 15 March.

The weekly SPX connects Singapore and the Mindanao region of the Philippines. SPX commenced its inaugural voyage on 12 March from Singapore with the service rotation of Singapore – Davao – General Santos – Singapore.