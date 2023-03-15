2023 March 15 15:04

Port of Savannah container volumes down to 395,000 TEUs in Feb 2023

The Port of Savannah moved 11.4 percent of the nation’s loaded international containers for Fiscal Year 2023 through December, with more than 2 million TEUs, according to the company's release. GPA’s share of the U.S. container trade constituted an increase of 0.7 percent, equating to nearly 120,000 TEUs more than it would have moved at its previous market share.



Georgia Ports boosted its portion of U.S. container exports to 12.3 percent over the period spanning July through December 2022 – up 0.4 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Savannah’s share of the import market rose nearly three-quarters of a point to 11.1 percent for the fiscal year to date through December.

GPA is reporting February container trade at the Port of Savannah of nearly 395,000 TEUs. Last month was its second busiest February ever, after 2022 when GPA moved 460,400 TEUs. Inflation, rising interest rates and high warehouse inventories are important factors in the container trade dip, port officials said. Compared to pre-pandemic numbers in February 2020, last month’s performance was an increase of 30,400 TEUs.

For the fiscal year to date through February, GPA has handled 3.8 million TEUs.

At the Port of Brunswick, trade in autos and heavy machinery increased 18.5 percent in February, or 8,227 units to 52,720 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo.





