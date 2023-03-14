2023 March 14 11:43

ECSA supports the updated EU Maritime Security Strategy

The European shipping industry welcomes the updated EU Maritime Security Strategy and its Action Plan on “An enhanced EU Maritime Security Strategy for evolving maritime threats”. The updated Strategy solidifies the commitment of the EU to enhance its role as a global maritime security provider in a rapidly evolving geopolitical context, according to ECSA's release.

ECSA supports the EU’s objective to strengthen the EU naval operations, such as EU NAVFOR Atalanta, by providing adequate naval and air assets. Drawing upon the lessons learnt from its pilot phase in the Gulf of Guinea, the expansion of the Coordinated Maritime Presences (CMP) concept can create synergies and make sure that assets are deployed flexibly and efficiently to respond to emerging threats. In this context, the shipping industry also welcomes the emphasis placed on addressing digital and hybrid threats as well as on enhancing the resilience of infrastructure and offshore installations.



