2023 March 13 17:32

Methanol-ready 32/44CR wins RINA approval

Classification society, RINA, has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) certificate to MAN Energy Solutions for its methanol-ready MAN L/V 32/44CR engine, according to the company's release.

The AiP covers an upgrade concept for the four-stroke engine for conversion to dual-fuel running on methanol to provide greater flexibility to shipowners.

Methanol has several, physical advantages as a fuel, including a liquid state at ambient temperatures and its accordingly easy handling aboard vessels, compared to gaseous fuels. Under combustion, methanol also emits fewer NOx emissions and no SOx nor soot emissions. In preparation for the fuels that will power a decarbonised future, MAN Energy Solutions is also developing solutions for methanol, which can become carbon-neutral if synthesised with green hydrogen. Finally, methanol is also much less hazardous to marine life compared with conventional marine fuels. The AiP certificate permits the use of outer ship hulls as bunker tanks, thereby increasing fuel-storage capacity on-board.