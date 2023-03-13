2023 March 13 11:30

One more ship deployed for operation on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line

M/V STK-1023 is being loaded at the Commercial Port of Kaliningrad

M/V STK-1023 has left its winter mooring for operation on the Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line. Thus, the line is now being serviced by three vessels, Algorithm Group, the ship operator, wrote in its Telegram channel.

M/V Pola Maria is on its way to Kaliningrad, M/V Pola Gali is being loaded at Port Bronka, M/V STK-1023 is being loaded at the Commercial Port of Kaliningrad.

In summer, Lithuania notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. Although later EU allowed Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the Europe, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov used to declare readiness to strengthen Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line.

According to Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov the number of ships delivering cargo to the Kaliningrad Region has surged from 2 in the beginning of the year to 18 by November. The Kaliningrad Region Governor earlier estimated the demand of seaborne transit links with the exclave at 22 ships of the Marshall Rokossovsky type.