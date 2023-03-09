2023 March 9 11:42

The world’s largest shallow-water LNG carrier successfully delivered

On February 18, a new ship delivery ceremony was held at the Zero Base of Shanghai Changxing Island with respect to the first 7,9600m3 of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier “Dapeng Princess” surveyed by China Classification Society (CCS) and built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. for Dapeng Princess LNG Transportation (Holdings) Co., Ltd., and CCS Shanghai Branch was invited to attend the delivery ceremony, according to China Classification Society.



“Dapeng Princess” is the world’s largest shallow water channel fourth-generation medium-sized LNG carrier, which hangs the Singapore flag and was listed into the CCS classification.



The carrier has a total length of 239.4m, a moulded breadth of 36.6m and a designed draft of 8.5m, which has the shallowest draft among LNG carriers of the same class in the world.

It has four GTT NO 96 L03+membrane cargo containment system LNG cargo tanks, with a min. design temperature of -163℃ and a max. design steam pressure of 0.035 MPa. It is designed with high handling flow, equipped with a gas combustion unit (GCU), and has a strong LNG cargo handling capacity, which can be used to achieve liquid cargo transfer between a wide range of ship types for LNG transportation, and can match most of the existing domestic terminals.

With unique twin-stern fin type, dual-rudder system control, as well as efficient low-speed dual-fuel diesel engine, it is featured with high speed performance, good heading stability, strong safety and reliability, high energy efficiency index, etc.

It has obtained additional marks including SFA (40), G-EP (GPR) green passport, G-ECO (BWM (T)) ballast water management, etc. for the fatigue strength assessment of CCS based on spectrum analysis.



Near the ship delivery stage, the CCS Shanghai Branch survey project team and the shipowner’s supervision team jointly held a series of exchange activities of “jointly building a high-quality ship” to discuss the technical problems found in the construction survey, ship completion data, corresponding PSC inspection, ISM management system, etc., which were unanimously praised by the shipowner.