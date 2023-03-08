2023 March 8 15:51

MOL and VALE agree to install two Norsepower Rotor SailsTM to an in-service Capesize bulk carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Vale International SA (VALE) have today announced a partnership to retrofit a 200,000-ton class bulk carrier, currently employed under a mid–term contract for transportation of iron ore for Vale, with two 35m x 5m rotor sails produced by Norsepower Oy Ltd (Norsepower).



The installation of the rotor sails is expected in the first half of 2024.



The Norsepower Rotor SailTM made of lightweight and strong composite material and with a fully automated control system, produces thrust as the wind generates differential pressure around the slewing rotor while the vessel is sailing. By applying this solution, the vessel is expected to achieve about 6-10% fuel and GHG emissions reductions, combined with voyage optimisation technology – enabling significant advancements towards decarbonisation goals and reducing fuel consumptions.



MOL and VALE will continue to work towards both the stable transportation of iron ore and the reduction of GHG emissions.



MOL is a global leading shipping company operating about 800 ships across the world. MOL fleet includes dry cargo ships, liquefied natural gas carriers, Ro-Ro car carrier ships, oil tankers, etc. In addition to the traditional shipping businesses, MOL offers social infrastructure businesses such as real estate, terminal and logistics, offshore wind power, and associated businesses. With one of the largest merchant fleets and about 140 years of history, experience, and technology, MOL group aims to be a strong and resilient corporate group that provides new value to all stakeholders.