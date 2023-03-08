2023 March 8 11:33

Maersk Supply Service wins 3-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil

It follows a series of solutions contracts for the FPSO Fluminense on behalf of Shell, as well as the Mero 2 contract for Petrobras

Petrobras has signed three of Maersk Supply Service’s L-class anchor handlers for a three-year period, covering a broad work scope of anchoring handling activities and rig movements.



Maersk Leader, Maersk Launcher and Maersk Lancer have been delivered in Brazil. This now sees twelve vessels from the Maersk Supply Service fleet currently serving the Brazilian and Latin American markets.



“Maersk Supply Service is committed to investing in the Brazilian market and to delivering safe, efficient and sustainable solutions for our customers in this strategically important region. We are pleased at the trust Petrobras has again shown in us, and we look forward to continuing our positive collaboration,” says Rafael Thome, Managing Director for Brazil.



This contract comes as Maersk Supply Service continues to consolidate its presence in Brazil, establishing itself as a recognised integrated solutions supplier in the region. It follows a series of solutions contracts for the FPSO Fluminense on behalf of Shell, as well as the Mero 2 contract for Petrobras. Since 2017, Maersk Supply Service has expanded its portfolio to delivering EPCI solutions for the safe and efficient fabrication, assembly, and installation of large floating assets, building on its expertise and 50-year legacy of deep-water towing and mooring scopes.



Maersk Supply Service is a leading provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units. Maersk Supply Service, as a subsidiary of A.P. Moller – Mærsk A/S, employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, the company has a global presence in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, and the UK.