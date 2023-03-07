2023 March 7 17:35

ClassNK issues four AiPs for GTT’s latest development projects in alternative fuels

ClassNK has issued four Approvals in Principle (AiPs) for GTT’s following latest development projects in alternative fuels, which were handed over during a ceremony in Tokyo on 6 March 2023, according to the company's release.

- Concept of 12,500m3 LNG Dual-fuelled VLCC fitted with Mark III Flex system

- Concept of LNG Fuel Tanks with NH3 ready notation that includes material compatibility with NH3, risk assessment and Boil-off gas management

- Concept of 8,000 CEU PCTC LNG Dual-fuelled with NH3 ready notation

- Recycool™ system applied to LNG fuelled vessels which is designed for allowing the reliquefaction of LNG evaporation in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and economic losses

ClassNK carried out the verification on those accomplishments in line with its rules including Part N incorporating the IGC Code, Part GF incorporating the IGF Code, and its Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels. Among the above, the AiP for Recycool marked a world-first AiP for a system of its kind.



At the initial stage of designing or before the specific target ship to be implemented is decided, the design is examined based on the existing regulations such as international conventions and ship classification rules, and an Approval in Principle (AiP) is issued as proof of conformity with requirements. It also prevents the rework of regulatory aspects in the post-process, shortens the examination time at the time of class registration, and can be used as a technical basis for an external appeal of the design status.