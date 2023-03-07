2023 March 7 16:43

Vladimir Putin gives instructions to release tour operators for domestic and inbound tourism from VAT

VAT exemption period is to last from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2027

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the list of instructions following the meeting with the government members held on 24 January 2023. In particular, the President gave instructions to release tour operators for domestic and inbound tourism from VAT. The list of instructions is pubished on the official website of the Kremlin.

The deadline for implementing the instruction — 1 June 2023.