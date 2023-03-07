2023 March 7 16:21

Amogy builds the world’s first ammonia-powered, zero-emission ship

Amogy Inc., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, today at CERAWeek® 2023 announced its plans to present its ammonia-powered, zero-emission tugboat in late 2023. Getting the first ammonia-powered vessel on the water signals a huge milestone in the journey to zero-emissions shipping, as ammonia is predicted to become the leading fuel source for the world’s giant cargo ships by 2050, according to the company's release.

Amogy is currently retrofitting a tugboat that was originally built in 1957, that uses diesel generators and electric motors, with its ammonia-to-power system. It will be outfitted with a 1-megawatt version of the unique system, three times larger than what has been field-tested on Amogy’s ammonia-fueled semi truck earlier this year. Amogy’s highly-efficient ammonia-to-power technology feeds liquid ammonia through its cracking modules integrated into a hybrid fuel cell system, which powers the electric motors for zero-carbon shipping.

Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA), one of the world’s largest ammonia producers, and the largest trader and shipper of ammonia around the world, will be providing green ammonia for the demonstration.



Other partners that are collaborating to bring the first ammonia-powered ship to life include Seam, Amogy’s electrical systems integrator, C-Job Naval Architects, the independent ship design company integrating the ammonia system, and Feeney Shipyard, from whom Amogy sourced the tugboat, who will lead retrofitting construction, engine removal and more under supervision of C-Job Naval Architects. Additionally, Amogy is working with Unique Technical Solutions (UTS), its electrical and systems integrator from prior demonstrations, for the electrical and systems work involved in scaling up the powerpack for pre-commercial use.

The maritime industry is scrambling to replace dirty diesel fuel with cleaner alternatives. International shipping accounted for about three percent of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions — a percentage that’s expected to climb as more vessels deliver more goods and as other sectors reduce their share of global emissions. Amogy has developed a proprietary ammonia-to-power technology that converts ammonia to electric power effectively and efficiently.

To date, Amogy has raised $70M in funding from strategic investors such as Amazon, Saudi Aramco, SK Innovation, AP Ventures and DCVC. Amogy intends to sail the tugboat later in 2023 in upstate New York, pending further safety testing and regulatory discussions.



Amogy offers ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions to decarbonize transportation for a sustainable future. Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni with a shared vision, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050. The company’s investors include Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK, Saudi Aramco and DCVC. To date, Amogy’s scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system has been demonstrated with success in a drone, heavy-duty tractor, and semi truck.