2023 March 6 15:04

Port Authority of Singapore develops provisional standard for marine biofuel

A provisional standard for marine biofuel has been developed by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the port authority has said, according to Ship & Bunker.

The standard has been developed in consultation with the industry and researchers for biofuel blends of up to 50% (B50).

"This standard will be updated progressively as trials for biofuel blends of up to 100% (B100) are carried out, and is expected to be completed by 2025," the MPA said in a statement.



The findings of a compatibility study by the Maritime Energy and Sustainable Development Centre of Excellence on various biofuel types and percentage blends for Singapore's harbour crafts will be released by the end of the month.

As part of the shift to net-zero status for the shipping and bunkering hub by 2050, new harbour craft operating in Singapore waters from 2030 must be fully electric and able to use B100 biofuel or other, equivalent net-zero fuels. Designs for net-zero craft should be developed in consultation with the authority, according to the authority.

Trials of electric vessels can be expected during 2023 including electric-powered ferries and rapid charging points developed by oil major Shell and aluminium shipbuilder Penguin International and pax ferry retrofits from Keppel Offsore & Marine Consortium and Eng Hup Shipping.