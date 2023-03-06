2023 March 6 17:24

Indian Register of Shipping selects Dassault Systemes to drive digital transformation and boost efficiency

International ship classification society Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), has entered into a collaboration with Dassault Systèmes to leverage virtual twin technology for driving its digital transformation and boosting operational efficiency, according to IRS's release.

The collaboration involves the use of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to optimize the performance and efficiency of complex marine and offshore projects. The platform will enable IRS to enhance and implement data-driven decision making, concept design, engineering, integrated operations, and maintenance processes.

Through this initiative, IRS aims to enhance its capabilities, accelerate research and development, and monitor crucial key performance indicators (KPIs) of its customers’ assets. Additionally, the platform will enable IRS to create a virtual twin to enhance vessel lifecycle management, offer digital services on a unified platform, and provide end-to-end digital traceability.



