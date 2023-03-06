2023 March 6 12:37

Jiangnan Shipyard opts for TMC’s marine compressors

TMC Compressors (TMC) has been chosen to deliver the marine compressed air system to six LNG carriers that Jiangnan Shipyard is building for ADNOC Logistics & Services, according to the company's release.

TMC will deliver a complete marine compressed air system to each of the six vessels, including control and service air compressors. In addition, TMC’s compressors will also be used for providing feed air to the N2 (nitrogen) systems onboard the vessels.

The LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 175,000 cbm, will be equipped with engine technology that will reduce emissions (CO2, NOX, and SOX) and in combination with the air lubrication system, further reduce fuel consumption by at least 10 per cent, according to ADNOC Logistics & Services, which is the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the UAE’s ADNOC.

Norway-headquartered TMC, which develops marine compressors solely for marine and offshore use, will manufacture, assemble and test the equipment in Europe and ship it to Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

Jiangnan Shipyard will deliver the LNG carriers during 2025 and 2026.