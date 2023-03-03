IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Construction of two grain terminals suspended in the ports of Azov and Taganrog
- Vanino Commercial Port to create treatment facilities under court ruling
- RF Government approves plan for construction of TOAZ facility for handling of ammonia and fertilizers in Taman
- Belarus plans to purchase Bronka complex in Port of St. Petersburg in 2023
- Vostochny Port celebrates its 49th birthday
- Glavgosexpertiza approves project on fitting Saratov hydrosystem’s locks with saety facilities
- Reconstruction of hydrosystem No 3 of Moscow Canal is 50% complete
- Glavgosexpertiza approes project on capital repair of access canal to Lock No 1 of Vytegorsky hydrosystem
Shipping and logistics
- Vladimir Putin signs executive order to increase the fleet of Arctic icebreakers and rescue ships
- Despite the sanctions, Russia managed to make good money on the export of mineral fertilizers last year. Domestic ports contributed essentially to this success. Yet, will it be possible to make it last?
- Сoal exports are still profitable via all basins of Russia but the level of profitability varies. Amid insufficient capacity of the railway infrastructure providing the link with the Far East, exporters are switching to the South and the Baltic region.
- RZD Logistics organized first shipment of export cargo by eastern branch of North-South ITC from a station near Moscow
- Ferries operating on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line decreased their cargo volumes delivered to Kaliningrad 1.6 times to 44.7 thousand tonnes in February
- Volumes of cargo carried by regular coastal voyages on NSR to rise 2.3 times to 20 thousand tonnes in 2023
- Volga Shipping Company opens navigation in the South of Russia
- FESCO launches intermodal container service from Vitebsk to Shanghai via VMTP
- Russian Railways' network loading in 2M’2022 fell by 2.4% YoY
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Rules of federal targeted investment programme expanded with a requirement to determine the cost of ship construction
- Rules approved for development of labor consumption standards for designing and construction of ships
- Crab catcher Omolon of Project 03141 commenced sea trials
- Order for construction of container ships at USC shipyards can be increased to 20 units
- Сruise ship Peotr Veliky to sail in the Caspian Sea in August 2023
- Zelenodolsk Plant lays down two high-speed passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830
- Perm Shipyard modernization project obtains preliminary approval for inclusion into Perm SEZ
Bunkering
- Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2023 fell by 32% YoY