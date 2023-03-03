2023 March 3 17:26

PowerCell signs agreement for deliveries to Norwegian state ferries valued at EUR 19.2 million

The agreement, signed by PowerCell with SEAM, includes deliveries of hydrogen solutions to two ships that operate on Norway's longest ferry connection. With a value of EUR 19.2 million, this is the world's largest hydrogen project to date in the marine industry. Approximately EUR 5 million of the order value is expected to impact PowerCell’s revenues in 2023. It is also an important climate project that significantly reduces CO2 emissions, according to the company's release.

It was on February 7 this year that PowerCell announced that the company had signed a letter of intent regarding the deliveries to the two ferries. The agreement has been signed with Norwegian SEAM, which is responsible for the delivery of propulsion, control, and safety systems. Final delivery is to take place in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The Norwegian government has set as a requirement that the new ferries across the Vestfjorden at Lofoten must be emission-free. In addition, they must be powered by hydrogen to cover the long and demanding distances of up to four hours. The Norwegian transport group Torghatten Nord will deliver the ferries, which have a capacity of 599 passengers,120 cars and twelve trucks each. Torghatten Nord and PowerCell also intend to enter into a long-term service agreement.



PowerCell will deliver its Marine System 200, which enables the ferries to produce approximately 13 MW of power in total. The ferries are powered by green hydrogen and reduce CO2 emissions by 26,500 tonnes per year. This corresponds to the CO2 emissions from 13,000 diesel cars per year, according to the route operator.



PowerCell Sweden AB develops and produces fuel cell stacks and systems for stationary and mobile applications with a world class energy density. The fuel cells are powered by hydrogen, pure or reformed, and produce electricity and heat with no emissions other than water. As the stacks and systems are compact, modular and scalable, they are easily adjusted to any customer need.



SEAM AS is a systems developer and integrator of low- and zero-emission solutions and technology to ships and the maritime business. Through the development, deliver and implementation of cost-reductive and future-ready technology, the company aims to make the voyage towards environmental and operational efficiency as predictable and risk-free as possible. The SEAM portfolio consists of complete systems and in-house developed products, through the e-SEAMatic and e-SEA brands.



SEAM was founded in 1988 as a continuation of ABB Marine in Ølensvåg, Norway and the acquisition of UniAutomation in 2004. In 2021, the company was acquired by Longship Fund II.