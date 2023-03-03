2023 March 3 15:52

The Russian manufacturer will present a robot for the inspection of small size vessels and yachts by the navigation of 2023

Image source: Trionix Lab

The main advantages of the new drone are compactness, low cost and completely domestic development



Engineers from Trionix Lab. (St. Petersburg) have developed a drone to inspect the underwater part of small boats and yachts. This was reported by the General Director of the company Ivan Putintsev to «Portnews». The remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) has a wide-angle video camera directed vertically upwards, which can be rotated for the convenience of examining the hull of the vessel.

“The main advantages of our robot are compactness, the associated low cost and a completely domestic development. All this allows a wide range of people to use the drone and receive high-quality technical support at the same time,” said the head of Trionix Lab.

The ROV was created on the basis of the Trionix-4M underwater drone, which has already established itself as a compact, maneuverable and fault-free device. The new drone is small in size and can be carried in a backpack or a small bag. The launch is carried out in a few minutes.

The main characteristics of the device: length 450 mm, width 360 mm, height 140 mm, weight 6 kg, working depth 50 m, cable length from 50 m, rate of sailing 1.5 m/s, autonomy 4 h, video camera 1080p.

In the spring of 2023, Trionix Lab. plans to assemble a prototype robot and start its full-scale tests at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club.