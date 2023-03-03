  • Home
  • News
  • Two shipping services to connect Saudi Arabia with East Africa
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 3 14:05

    Two shipping services to connect Saudi Arabia with East Africa

    The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of Jeddah Islamic Port to the East Africa - Red Sea and Red Sea shipping services by cargo operator MSC.
     
    Sailing in early March onboard four vessels with a 2,500-TEU capacity each, the weekly East Africa – Red Sea service will link Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port to the trade hubs of Djibouti, Mombasa, and Dar Es Salaam with a transit time of two days, nine days, and twelve days respectively.
     
    MSC will similarly run its bi-monthly Red Sea service from the ports of Jeddah and King Abdullah to Port Sudan with an estimated transit time of one day at a total capacity of 1000 TEUs.
     
    Through increased collaborations with global shipping liners, the national maritime regulator has hit a major milestone in its expansion plans that aim to capture a bigger share of the regional transshipment market, bolster overall throughput volumes, and transform Jeddah into a top-ten port by 2030.

Другие новости по темам: Mawani  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 3

18:04 Hoegh Autoliners exercises our option to purchase Hoegh Berlin
17:56 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:37 Cargo forecasts of some Arctic projects are overestimated being not supported with transport — expert
17:26 PowerCell signs agreement for deliveries to Norwegian state ferries valued at EUR 19.2 million
17:04 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Baltic Princess head to Naantali, Finland for regular dry-docking
16:31 APM Terminals Maasvlakte II announces new Managing Director
16:25 Need for investments in the Arctic estimated at over RUB 6 trillion - expert
16:04 Contecon Guayaquil announces Port to Door service
15:52 The Russian manufacturer will present a robot for the inspection of small size vessels and yachts by the navigation of 2023
15:41 Korea Development Bank starts process of selling off Hyundai Merchant Marine
15:23 International Chamber of Shipping and Suez Canal Authority commit to continue open communication
15:03 PIL strengthens Middle East coverage with Gulf China Service 2
14:30 Port of Antwerp-Bruges gets final approval for drone network
14:21 Ingosstrakh began to revise the terms of shipowners' liability insurance
14:05 Two shipping services to connect Saudi Arabia with East Africa
14:03 SEA-LNG member ZIM celebrates launch of first 15,000 TEU LNG-DF container vessel
13:42 DNV executes studies outlining critical path for the State of Maine's offshore wind industry
13:12 The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping identifies blue and electro ammonia as potential low-emission alternative fuel pathways
13:00 Construction of two grain terminals suspended in the ports of Azov and Taganrog
12:42 MAN Energy Solutions ships world’s largest salt bath reactors to China
12:18 Fincantiery to build four vessels for Edda Wind
11:42 DP World and Somaliland Government open Berbera Economic Zone
11:42 Caspian fleet of Kazakhstan to be expanded with 10 oil barges, 8 ferries, 6 tankers and a container carrier by 2030
11:20 Contecon Manzanillo, CMA CGM launch block train service
11:05 ABS awards AIP for Value Maritime’s Carbon Capture System
10:45 Exploris selects LR's Cloud Fleet Manager to enhance ship management
10:39 FESCO opens a subsidiary in Turkey
10:08 Himalaya Shipping takes delivery of first LNG-powered bulker
09:45 One third of Russia’s fishing ships built abroad are 31 to 35 years old — VARPE
09:41 Bloom Energy fuel cells demonstrate effectiveness in first major marine deployment aboard cruise ship
09:18 Oboronlogistics reports stable results of cargo transportaation in February 2023

2023 March 2

19:00 Amplify Energy reaches $96.5 mln settlement with the shipping companies related to the containerships’ anchor strikes of Amplify’s pipeline
18:27 Finnish stevedore strike ends after deal between transport workers, port operators
18:07 USDOT announces more than $12 mln in funding for the U.S. Marine Highway Program
17:52 NSR cargo traffic may reach 90 million tonnes by 2024 and 216 million tonnes by 2030
17:31 IINO conducts marine biofuel trial in Singapore
17:10 Hapag-Lloyd revenues up to USD 36.4 billion in 2022
16:47 Volumes of cargo carried by regular coastal voyages on NSR to rise 2.3 times to 20 thousand tonnes in 2023
16:47 Subsea7 to acquire shares in Seaway7
16:25 Svitzer solidifies Brazilian market presence with entry into Port of Salvador
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2023
15:30 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2023 fell by 32% YoY
14:59 Shareholders of Global Ports approved redomicilation of the Company from Cyprus to Russia
14:34 ABB and Pace CCS partner to drive carbon capture and storage growth
14:17 RF Government approves plan for construction of TOAZ facility for handling of ammonia and fertilizers in Taman
14:03 KSOE wins US$765 mln order for 3 LNG carriers
13:43 Keppel O&M to deliver Guyana's third FPSO
13:22 Wartsila to supply the main propulsion machinery for two new 110-metre long amphibious transport vessels
13:02 World's first hydrogen powder plant to be set up in the port of Amsterdam
12:42 SCZONE and HEPA sign a cooperation protocol to exchange experiences and develop ports information systems
12:22 Schedule reliability dips slightly M/M in January 2023
11:56 Belarus plans to purchase Bronka complex in Port of St. Petersburg in 2023
11:52 Platts to exclude Russian oil from Asia fuel oil, bunker assessments - Ship & Bunker
11:33 RF Ministry of Agriculture not to revise grain export quota this season
11:24 MOL unveils marine debris collection ship and demonstrates coastal debris collection device on the coast of Bali, Indonesia
11:02 HMM becomes best-performing carrier for carbon emission between Far East and U.S. West Coast
10:45 Maersk advances warehouse fulfillment speed with new software and scanning technology
10:27 Volga Shipping Company opens navigation in the South of Russia
10:25 Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal starts regular operations
09:41 Hiroshima Port welcomes its first LNG-fueled PCTC