2023 March 3 14:05

Two shipping services to connect Saudi Arabia with East Africa

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of Jeddah Islamic Port to the East Africa - Red Sea and Red Sea shipping services by cargo operator MSC.



Sailing in early March onboard four vessels with a 2,500-TEU capacity each, the weekly East Africa – Red Sea service will link Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port to the trade hubs of Djibouti, Mombasa, and Dar Es Salaam with a transit time of two days, nine days, and twelve days respectively.



MSC will similarly run its bi-monthly Red Sea service from the ports of Jeddah and King Abdullah to Port Sudan with an estimated transit time of one day at a total capacity of 1000 TEUs.



Through increased collaborations with global shipping liners, the national maritime regulator has hit a major milestone in its expansion plans that aim to capture a bigger share of the regional transshipment market, bolster overall throughput volumes, and transform Jeddah into a top-ten port by 2030.