SEA-LNG member ZIM celebrates launch of first 15,000 TEU LNG-DF container vessel

SEA-LNG Member ZIM held a celebratory naming ceremony for ZIM SAMMY OFER, their 15,000 TEU LNG-powered vessel at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea, according to the company's release.

As the first of ten vessels ordered by Seaspan as part of a long-term mutual chartering agreement, the ZIM Sammy Ofer is not only the greenest alternative currently available in the market for large-scale fleets using by using LNG as a marine fuel, but is also equipped with the latest technology to ensure the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability.