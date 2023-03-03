2023 March 3 13:00

Construction of two grain terminals suspended in the ports of Azov and Taganrog

The projects have been put on hold due to sanctions and decrease of exports

Construction of two grain terminals has been suspended in the ports of Azov and Taganrog, Konstantin Rachalovsky, Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Rostov Region, said at the meeting on investments held by Region Governor.

According to Konstantin Rachalovsky, the projects of Azov Sea Terminal LLC and Sea Grain Terminal LLC have been put on hold due to the sanctions and the decrease of exports.

“Anti-Russian sanctions have a negative impact, complicate calculations and create logistical problems by increasing the transport arm for the delivery of equipment and components. This has led to adjustments of the projects’ schedules and investment budgets. Amid the limitd navigation in the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov, the reduction of export shipments, the introduction of restrictions in the form of duties and tariff quotas, the investment projects of AST and SGT for the construction of terminal complexes in the seaports of Azov and Taganrog have been put on hold,” said Konstantin Rachalovsky.

According to the website of the Rostov Region Government, a grain terminal of at least 1.5 million tonnes in capacity is to be built in the seaport of Azov, Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 3.26 billion. A universal port complex under construction in the port of Taganrog is to have a capacity of 270,000-300,000 tonnes of grain and general cargo. The project is estimated at RUB 1.13 billion. The deadlines for the projects are 2025 and 2024 respectively.