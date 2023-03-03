2023 March 3 11:20

Contecon Manzanillo, CMA CGM launch block train service

Contecon Manzanillo (CMSA), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit operating the Specialized Container Terminal of the North Zone of the Port of Manzanillo, coordinated with CMA CGM and Grupo México the operation of the first block train for Walmart de Mexico, according to ICTSI's release.



The block train fully dedicated to CMA CGM transported a total of 216 containers – 202 of which were unloaded at Walmart’s terminal in Cuautitlàn. The operation is part of the French shipping company’s third block train service in Mexico and serves as another milestone for CMSA, which recently obtained certification as the country’s first carbon-neutral port.



Block trains can have a significant impact on container terminal operations in terms of efficiency, throughput, cost savings and carbon reduction. Compared to using trucks, trains can move more cargo in a single journey while producing less emissions.





