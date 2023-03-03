2023 March 3 10:08

Himalaya Shipping takes delivery of first LNG-powered bulker

Himalaya Shipping has taken delivery of the first of twelve LNG-powered Newcastlemax bulk carriers in China, according to LNGPrime.

The 208,000-dwt LNG dual-fuel Mount Norefjell would start a two-year time charter at $30,000 per day, gross.

New Times Shipbuilding launched this vessel and Mount Ita in November 2022, and after that Mount Norefjell completed its sea trials in January this year.

In December, Himalaya revealed a charter deal with a “major Japanese counterpart” for this LNG-powered bulker.

Prior to this contract, Himalaya already chartered six out of the twelve 208,000-dwt LNG dual-fuel bulk carriers, and the firm has five more uncontracted vessels.

Himalaya said in the statement on Thursday it expects to take delivery of a further two vessels over the next 45 days, and another three vessels by the end of 2023.

The remaining six vessels are expected to be delivered by the end of third quarter 2024.