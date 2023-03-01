2023 March 1 15:53

Belfast Harbour to welcome 170 cruise calls in 2023

As the cruise industry in Northern Ireland continues to provide a welcome boost to the economy, the number of ships expected this season represents a 20% increase on the previous record set in 2019.



Between March and October this year, 62 different vessels from 36 different cruise lines will dock at the port carrying more than 350,000 passengers and crew.



This season will feature six embarkation cruises departing from Belfast with Ambassador Cruise Lines, where local residents can start and finish their cruise from Belfast



There will also be 15 ships calling to Belfast for the first time, including Disney Dream, Norwegian Prima and MSC Preziosa, as well as Ambassador Ambition, demonstrating Northern Ireland’s increasing popularity as a cruise destination and providing testament to the quality of award-winning visitor attractions across the region.