  • Home
  • News
  • Jan De Nul and DEME build the world's first artificial energy island for ELIA
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 1 16:01

    Jan De Nul and DEME build the world's first artificial energy island for ELIA

    The Belgian consortium TM EDISON (Jan De Nul and DEME) has won the tender for the construction of the world’s first artificial energy island. The construction of the foundations of the Princess Elisabeth Island will begin in early 2024 and will last 2.5 years. After that, the installation of the high-voltage infrastructure can be started. The latter will be necessary for bringing the electricity from Belgium’s future offshore wind zone to shore.

    The island will also be the first building block of an integrated European offshore electricity grid that will connect various hubs and countries together. For instance, Belgium wants to build additional joint interconnections with Great Britain and Denmark. These will give access to the massive amounts of renewable energy that are needed to make the industry less dependent on fossil fuels in the short term.

    World-class in dredging, rock armour, offshore development and engineering
    The tender process for the island started in January 2022. Elia received multiple bids from companies based in Belgium and abroad. On the basis of the defined criteria, the Belgian consortium TM EDISON emerged as the winner. Elements such as technical quality and commercial and contractual conditions played a significant role. Attention to safety also played a decisive role. In addition to a specialised fleet, DEME and Jan De Nul hold experience and expertise in the field of dredging, land extension, coastal protection and civil engineering.

    An innovative tour de force
    The Princess Elisabeth Island will be the world’s first artificial energy island that combines both direct current (HVDC) and alternating current (HVAC). The island’s high-voltage infrastructure will bundle the wind farm export cables of the Princess Elisabeth zone together, whilst also serving as a hub for future interconnectors with Great Britain (Nautilus) and Denmark (TritonLink). These are so-called ‘hybrid interconnectors’ that have a dual function and are therefore more efficient. They facilitate the exchange of electricity between countries and are also connected with gigantic offshore wind farms in the North Sea that will in due course provide Belgium with large volumes of renewable energy.

    12 football fields in size
    The energy island will be located about 45 kilometres off the coast. The area set aside for the installation of the electrical infrastructure will be approximately 6 hectares in size, which is equivalent to about 12 football pitches. The artificial island will be located within the Princess Elisabeth wind zone and will be constructed from concrete caissons filled with sand. A small harbour and helicopter platform will also be provided in order to allow maintenance crews to visit the island. The energy island has received funding from the European Covid Recovery Fund. The Belgian government decided to award the island with a grant of approximately €100 million.

    Timing
    Now that the construction contract has been awarded, the design of the island can be finalised. The construction of the island will start in early 2024 and will continue until August 2026. The caissons will be built and installed in 2024 and 2025. These will form the contours of the island. After that, the base of the island will be raised and prepared for the construction of the electrical infrastructure. It will be connected with the new offshore wind farms and with the Elia onshore grid. In order to deliver the additional electricity to consumers, it is crucial that the Ventilus and Boucle du Hainaut grid reinforcement projects are realised at the same time. Elia aims to ensure all wind farms are fully connected to the mainland by 2030.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 1

18:09 Alexandroupolis FSRU project kicks off with conversion works at Keppel shipyard
17:51 MSC remains major container carrier operating in Russia
17:28 Alfa Laval launches the first heat exchanger developed specifically for fuel cell systems
17:03 Ellicott Dreges provides solution to Benin flooding
16:32 AIDA three cruise ships call in the Port of St. John’s, Antigua
16:24 Maoming Guangzhou Port terminal receives 100,000-ton foreign trade grain ship for the first time
16:11 Belships ASA to acquire three new Ultramax bulk carriers
16:01 Jan De Nul and DEME build the world's first artificial energy island for ELIA
15:53 Belfast Harbour to welcome 170 cruise calls in 2023
15:48 ABP launches £2 billion plan for Energy Transition growth and Net Zero 2040
15:33 ClassNK adds standards to ensure safe and efficient operation of containerships
15:29 Avenir conducts Germany's first LNG ship-to-truck unloading operation
15:24 YP signs firm contract for project AGOGO in Angola
14:43 Maersk Supply Service secures long-term contract extension in Taiwan with Seaway7
14:17 More than one in ten port regulations in need of urgent reform - British Ports Association
13:49 Since resuming CPC operation crude shipments from the marine terminal exceeded 823 million tons by 2023
13:16 New ship design tool of C-Job Naval Architects and VIKTOR reduces lead time up to 50%
12:51 FSG lays keel for SeaRoad’s LNG-powered RoRo ship
12:36 AMSA: New regulations relating to air pollution from vessels
11:51 Moose Boats secures a monohull contract by the Woodbridge Fire District
11:19 AET and PTLCL sign MOU for zero-emission Aframax
10:53 Russian Railways' network loading in 2M’2022 fell by 2.4% YoY
10:31 ABS issues world’s first main engine control system ABS CyberSafety® equipment certification to Nabtesco
10:10 Order for construction of container ships at USC shipyards can be increased to 20 units
09:48 Australia bans container ship MSC Kymea II for 90 days
09:25 Сruise ship Peotr Veliky to sail in the Caspian Sea in August 2023 - Aleksey Rakhmanov

2023 February 28

18:07 BAE Systems to provide Maritime Indirect Fires System for UK Royal Navy
17:26 Alfa Laval launches PureBilge Compact to extend the benefits of PureBilge technology to vessels of all sizes
17:15 Having completed its works at the Progress station in the Antarctic R/V Akademik Feodorov is heading for Capetown
17:06 AS Tallinna Sadam posts unaudited financial results for 2022
16:42 Average long-term contracted ocean freight rates drop by 1% in February - Xeneta
16:17 New service to connect King Abdulaziz Port to India and Iraq
15:56 AET and PTLCL sign MOU for zero-emission Aframax
15:06 Commercial cargo delivered by Oboronlogistics to Tartus included humanitarian aid for earthquake-affected provinces
14:37 Zelenodolsk Plant lays down two high-speed passenger hydrofoils of Project 03830
14:01 Cadeler invests in Hoglund Ship Performance Monitor
13:15 Negotiations resume as transport workers in Finland continue labor strike
12:48 Large transport and logistics center to be built in Primorye
12:21 Gunvor signs new up-to-EUR 240 million EU emissions borrowing base
12:01 Adani Ports cargo volumes cross 300 MMT in just 329 days
11:54 Methanex and MOL complete first-ever net-zero voyage fuelled by bio-methanol
11:49 Japan imposed sanctions on Russian shipyards
11:34 Maersk Supply Service secures long-term contract extension in Taiwan with Seaway7
11:03 DNV and partners launch EMRED JIP to create GHG reporting metrics for offshore wind installation vessels
10:42 ZIM and HAI AN announce a new a joint venture for domestic and regional shipping services in Vietnam
10:20 COSCO Shipping Ports acquires Xiamen terminal asset
10:15 Tender for construction of the Anaklia Deep See Port announced in Georgia
09:51 Tripartite naval exercises between Russia, China and South Africa ended in Indian Ocean
09:48 First phase of Arish port development scheduled to be ready in 2023 - Egypt Independent
09:22 Vladimir Putin signs executive order to increase the fleet of Arctic icebreakers and rescue ships

2023 February 27

18:30 Manila International Container Terminal records 80.75% yard utilization rate in Jan 2023
17:59 Sakhalin Region asks for authority to finance operation of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry line involving federal subsidy
17:04 Ferry company Balearia cuts 2022 LNG bunker purchases by 95% - Ship & Bunker
16:14 HHLA Project Logistics opens new office in Kazakhstan
15:45 Shell and Hapag-Lloyd collaborate on marine fuel decarbonisation and sign multi-year LNG supply agreement
15:24 Dozens of migrants have been killed in a shipwreck off the coast of Italy
15:04 Green Ray project secures European Union funding
14:41 Erik Thun takes delivery of M/V Baltic Crystal
14:13 EBRD launches second phase to digitalise Suez Canal Economic Zone
14:01 Operation of CPC Marine Terminal and Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline resumed