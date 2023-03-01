2023 March 1 16:32

AIDA three cruise ships call in the Port of St. John’s, Antigua

On 27 February 2023, no less than three AIDA cruise ships docked in the port of St. John’s on the Caribbean Island of Antigua. The cruise itineraries of the three sister ships AIDAdiva, AIDAluna and AIDAperla, which all spend the winter months in Caribbean waters, exceptionally crossed last Monday. The spectacle was not only an exciting event for the guests, also the captains and crew enjoyed the meeting very much: Captain Panagiotis Mantzavinos of AIDAdiva, Captain Sven Gärtner of AIDAluna and Captain Pedro Ziegler of AIDAperla took the opportunity for a meeting among colleagues. The ships' crew organised a party for the guests on the pier with music, drinks and even a FitforDrums workshop.



During the 2022/2023 winter season, AIDA ships will be regular visitors in Antigua. A total of 27 calls are on the schedule for this season. The sister meeting of the three AIDA cruise ships in St. Johns, however, was undoubtedly an unforgettable experience and will be long remembered by all involved.



From March, it is time for the three AIDA ships to say goodbye to winter cruising. For AIDAdiva, it's off to Warnemünde for Scandinavia cruises in the summer season. AIDAluna will offer cruises to Norway and Sweden as well as to the Arctic Circle from Kiel. AIDAperla's summer home port will be Hamburg. From here, cruises to Norway's fjords are on the programme.