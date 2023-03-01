2023 March 1 10:10

Order for construction of container ships at USC shipyards can be increased to 20 units

Current order book of USC numbers 4 container ships of river/sea class

United Shipbuilding Corporation counts on construction of 20 container ships of the new project for the North-South international transport corridor, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), as telling in his interview with OTR (written down from TV broadcast). According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, USC expects the order expansion amid the shortage of ships in this segment.

“There are two or three container ships that can operate on rivers in the country today. According to our estimates, we can build a series of 20 units. They will help to understand that the corridor is efficient,” said Aleksey Rakhmanov.

New container ships are to be able to carry refrigerated containers. The key challenge, according to the head of USC, is the need to ensure dimensions appropriate for rivers while “maximizing the number of containers”. “We want the ship to be universal,” said Aleksey Rakhmanov.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, USC was going to deliver four container ships of the new design intended for the North-South corridor in late 2023 – early 2024.