2023 March 1 09:25

Сruise ship Peotr Veliky to sail in the Caspian Sea in August 2023 - Aleksey Rakhmanov

The ship is to be put into operation in the navigation season of 2024

Сruise ship Peotr Veliky of Project PV300VD will sail to the Caspian Sea in August 2023 – IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) as telling in his interview with OTR.

According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, the construction has entered the final phase. “The terms are realistic and the ship will start operation in late August for the crew training. The ship will begin its full-scale navigation next year,” said the head of USC adding that some problems arising with the supply and adjustment of imported equipment have been solved.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, readiness of the cruise ship reached 90% in March 2022. The delivery to the customer was initially scheduled for the end of 2022.

The, cruise ship of Project PV300VD designed by Marine Engineering Bureau can carry 300 passengers. Designed as a five-star floating hotel, the ship will feature restaurants, spa and fitness centers, saunas. Russia has not built such vessels for over 60 years. Ordered by Moscow River Shipping Company, the cruise ship is built at production facility “Lotos” of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair. The ship was launched on 24 May 2019.

Cruise ship Peotr Veliky of Project PV300VD was laid down by Astrakhan based Lotos shipyard in August 2016. Ordered by Moscow River Shipping Company (operator — Mosturflot), the cruise ship can operate no only on the Volga river but also on the Caspian, Azov and Black seas. The ship is designed as a five-star floating hotel.

In May 2019, the Peotr Veliky was launched for outfitting and interior works. In autumn 2021, specialists of the shipyard held a technological start-up of the ship on the Volga river fairway.

Project PV300VD was developed by Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb under the order of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). The contract value of the liner is about RUB 4.17 billion.