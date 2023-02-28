  • Home
  2023 February 28

    Alfa Laval launches PureBilge Compact to extend the benefits of PureBilge technology to vessels of all sizes

    Alfa Laval announces the launch of PureBilge Compact, a compact version of the oily water separator PureBilge, to extend an opportunity to small vessel segments to achieve compliance with bilge water treatment regulations. The PureBilge Compact is designed with a focus on reducing footprint, providing easy installation and lowering the operating cost of the vessel, according to the company's release.
     
    PureBilge Compact is a highly compact and modular solution that provides a great opportunity for small-segment vessels to benefit from the proven oily water separation technology without space and installation constraints. Its reduced footprint and hassle-free installation also makes it an ideal retrofit solution for bigger vessels struggling with filters.
     
    PureBilge Compact is designed for 24/7 unmanned operation, which reduces the operation cost, just like PureBilge. The lack of requirement for chemicals, adsorption filters or membranes eliminates the filter replacement cost and lowers maintenance costs.

    Its continuous, single-stage operation requires less holding tank volume and provides more payload capacity. Its capacity flow of 600 l/h as compared to 2500 l/h to 5000 l/h for PureBilge, makes it significantly smaller and easy to install.
     
    With its integrated oil content monitor, PureBilge Compact cleans bilge water effectively by removing oil pollution below the 15 ppm IMO requirements and has the potential to reduce oil content even further, reaching below 5 ppm. This fully automated centrifugal separation system ensures continuous high performance, regardless of variations in feed, oil shocks and rough weather conditions.
     
    PureBilge Compact comes with advanced EPC 70 automated control and monitoring system, which seamlessly integrates with existing Alfa Laval systems, providing a single user-friendly interface. The system is already compliant with the anticipated 2024 cybersecurity regulation.

    Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

