2023 February 28 11:34

Maersk Supply Service secures long-term contract extension in Taiwan with Seaway7

Maersk Connector, the cable lay vessel (CLV), has been engaged to continue operations on behalf of Seaway7 until 31st December 2025. This follows a successful first year of working on Seaway7’s projects in both Taiwan and the United Kingdom, according to the company's release.

The vessel first commenced cable-laying provision for Seaway7 in October 2021, initially working in the North Sea at the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project. On completion, the vessel relocated to Taiwan to work on other Seaway7 projects, including the 640MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm.



Maersk Supply Service is a provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units.



