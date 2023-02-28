2023 February 28 11:03

DNV and partners launch EMRED JIP to create GHG reporting metrics for offshore wind installation vessels

DNV and partners have recently launched a new JIP - EMRED. The JIP aims to establish a monitoring and reporting framework for assessing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the offshore wind installation sector. The partners comprise energy companies, ScottishPower Renewables, RWE, Vattenfall, Orsted, and installation/operation companies, Jan De Nul Group, DEME, Ziton, Cadeler, Van Oord, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, and DNV.

The expansion of renewable energy generation is a key part of the global energy transition. In particular, offshore wind generation will be vital, with DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook projecting that by 2050 it will supply some 15% of the world’s total electricity generation and grow to 50% of ocean CAPEX. However, for this growth to be realized will require massive ramp up in the development and deployment of offshore wind installation vessels.



The JIP will run through 2023 to establish a set of emissions metrics that can provide a foundation to objectively measure GHG emissions. This will result in parameters and measurements of “work performed” that are appropriate for the individual ship types and common modes of operation, including DP operation, standby, transit and lifting.

In addition, the EMRED partners will work to develop a set of reference values (baselines) that can be used as a benchmark for operations in the industry for both internal and external stakeholders – comparable to existing standards (AER - Annual Efficiency Ratio, CII - Carbon Intensity Indicator, EEOI - Energy Efficiency Operational Index) for other ship segments.

By developing these metrics and baselines, the JIP partners aim to offer a set of indicators that will enable standardization and contribute to driving emissions reductions across the industry. The project will focus primarily on foundation installation vessels (floating & jack-up), wind turbine installation vessels, and cable laying vessels.



