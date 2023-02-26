2023 February 26 15:41

Renewal of Wartsila Maintenance Agreement emphasises continuation of a successful collaboration

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year renewal of its existing Maintenance Agreement with Norway’s Höegh LNG Fleet Management (HLNG). The renewed agreement includes delivery of spare parts and field maintenance services, as well as Wärtsilä’s latest digital solutions and extends the value-adding cooperation between the two companies. The order was included in Wärtsilä’s order book in December 2022.



The agreement covers maintenance on the Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines installed on ten vessels, nine of which are operating as Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). One of these FSRUs, the ‘Höegh Esperanza’, is currently being used to supply gas to the new LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.



The scope of the agreement includes digital solutions such as Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight predictive maintenance service, Remote Operational Support, Data-driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning, and fluids management service. Also included is the use of a new collaboration app. The app makes communication between HLNG’s technical crew and Wärtsilä experts easy and manages all necessary reporting. HLNG has direct access to the Wärtsilä Expertise Centres providing support and guidance round-the-clock.



HLNG is a long-time customer of Wärtsilä, and the two companies have collaborated on various projects aimed at improving efficiencies and reducing emissions.