2023 February 26 13:56

Ports of Halifax and Hamburg plan “Open Innovation Platform”

A strong network and open exchange are success factors for the organization of global supply chains. This is especially true for the cooperation between ports in the field of maritime innovations. From the basic idea and vision, the objectives of The PIER and homePORT are very similar.

The similar orientation of the respective innovation ecosystems, both organizations want to strengthen and synergize the cooperation to create added value. The digital cooperation in the field of innovation will now be concretized and intensified through this partnership. Therefore The PIER and homePORT Hamburg set up a joint maritime innovation network platform as an “Open Innovation Platform” and want to exchange best practices, solutions and challenges.

To this aim, the two Port Authorities, on behalf of their respective Chairmen, Jens Meier, CEO of the Hamburg Port Authority and Captain Allan Gray, President & CEO of the Halifax Port Authority, officially signed a MoU on the sidelines of the GreenTech for Ports and Terminals Conference 2023 on February 21, 2023.