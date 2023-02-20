  • Home
2023 February 20

18:12 Icebreaker assistance season begins in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region)
18:00 Kalmar Eco reachstackers to help PSA Italy cut fuel costs and emissions at Genoa terminals
17:43 Cepsa and ACE Terminal join forces to create green hydrogen supply chain from Spain to the Netherlands
17:33 Volume of freight passing through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways up 29% in January 2023
17:14 Labor unions in Italy plan maritime port strike across Italy
16:44 ONE starts new Israel shuttle service
16:15 Strikes in Finnish ports and road transport to continue after workers turn down CBA
15:45 ONE announces project with Sony Network Communications Europe to create a smart container solution
15:38 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2023 fell by 10% YoY
15:14 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping announces transport tariffs discount on the Baku-Turkmanbashi-Baku route
14:57 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2023 fell by 8.4% YoY
14:41 Konecranes to divest MHE-Demag Industrial Products business to Jebsen & Jessen Group
14:19 TGS announces new onshore multi-client program in the Midland Basin
14:01 Gazprom Neft and Rosmorport agree on regular LNG supply to ferries operating on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
14:00 Port of Hamburg container volumes down 5.1 percent to 8.3 million TEU in 2022
13:40 Russian shipyards to deliver 70 vessels with total deadweight exceeding 50 tonnes in 2023 — GTLK
13:24 ICTSI to expand Victoria International Container Terminal in the Port of Melbourne, Australia
13:17 Propeller Club invites maritime firms to join relaunched Chicago chapter
13:09 Aker Solutions handles the cyber-attack on its entity in Brazil
12:57 Webtool showcases subsea gripper and cutters at Subsea Expo 2023
12:43 ScandiNAOS, Chalmers University and the Swedish Maritime Administration to develop Methanol conversion kits for diesel engines
12:41 Bourbon Horizon AS to provide marine services and operations in the North Sea and Canadian offshore markets
12:27 OXE Marine's new concept outboard, the OXE Hybrid 450, is the world's first diesel electric hybrid outboard
12:14 A.P. Moller - Maersk divests logistics assets in Russia
12:13 Furetank and Algoma Central Corporation extend joint venture through tanker acquisition with Larsson Shipping
11:48 Viking Expedition Team publishes first scientific paper from inaugural Antarctic season
11:26 US Navy accepts delivery of its largest surface vessel with autonomous capability from Austal USA
10:17 New Ports of Stockholm customer plans autonomously operated ferry in the Stockholm city centre
09:39 LNG facility at Leningrad Region based CS Portovaya produced over 500 thousand tonnes of LNG
09:15 Port of Singapore throughput in January 2023 fell by 8.6% YoY

2023 February 19

16:31 Carisbrooke Shipping Ltd to trial a hydrogen engine onboard
15:03 Lerwick Port Authority joins ORION Clean Energy Project
14:27 ICTSI outlines its vision for Australia’s biggest port
13:56 UMEP launches a crypto-secure key dedicated to containerized goods
12:43 Savannah exports up 21% in January

2023 February 18

15:01 Stena Line and Peel Ports sign major new deal at Birkenhead for port operations until the year 2100
13:16 Island Offshore signs contract for Island Commander with Equinor
11:39 WiseTech Global acquires Blume Global
10:06 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement Provider certification to VesselsValue

2023 February 17

18:24 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 KSOE wins 252.8 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers
17:57 Two new residents of Kaliningrad SEZ to be engaged in cargo shipping
17:34 Ulstein captures its 7th cruise ship design contract for SunStone
17:00 Fujairah bunker sales down by 1.5% to 636,705 m3 in January 2023 - Ship & Bunker
16:35 HHLA revenue increases by 7.7 percent to € 1,578 million in 2022
16:11 Algoma and CSL Group order a new generation of kamsarmax-based ocean belt self-unloading ships
15:36 Minority stake of Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair offered for sale as part of Astrakhan Region’s property privatization
15:03 European LNG demand to drive competition for new supply and dominate trade in the long term - Shell
14:37 Participants of 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress announced their readiness to replace foreign companies in Russian market
14:23 Renewable energy park service centre planned in Ventspils Northern Port
14:03 Wilhelmsen Port Services completes the acquisition of Vopak Agencies
13:24 Belarus wants to build a port in Murmansk — Aleksandr Lukashenko
13:23 Montfort and the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum acquire Uniper’s crude oil processing and marine fuel trading business in UAE
12:58 EnBW and Equinor to jointly pursue German offshore wind opportunities in 2023
12:35 Costa Group and Proman sign MOU for implementation of methanol as a marine fuel for the cruise industry
12:26 Ruscon and SASCO launch joint multimodal service from Moscow to Magadan via Vladivostok
11:51 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 16% to 726,014 TEU in Jan 2023
10:48 RF Russian Federation nominates candidates for election to Sovcomflot BoD
10:03 Schweizerzug starts first direct train shuttles to Rotterdam
09:59 First vessel of new deep sea service between Russia and Latin America to leave Saint Petersburg on 18 February