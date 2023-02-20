2023 February 20 15:38

Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2023 fell by 10% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 14.3%

In January 2023, port Shanghai (China) handled 43 million tonnes of cargo, down 10%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput fell by 14.3%, year-on-year, to 380.3 thousand TEUs.



According to earlier statements, port Hong Kong (China) handled 1.36 million TEUs in January 2023, (-8.4%, year-on-year).

Shanghai is a deep sea and river port of China. In 2022, the port of Shanghai handled 513.7 million tonnes.