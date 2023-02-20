2023 February 20 12:43

ScandiNAOS, Chalmers University and the Swedish Maritime Administration to develop Methanol conversion kits for diesel engines

Marine design and engine developer ScandiNAOS AB, Chalmers University of Technology and the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) have launched a project to develop dual-fuel kits for conversion of new and existing diesel engines to methanol operation, according to The Methanol Institute's release.

The methanol dual-fuel kit is unique since it will be generic and capable for retrofit to a large range of existing diesel engines of different brands. The kit will target engines up to 1000 kW and will accelerate the transition to low emission fuel and sustainable operations for marine and industrial applications.

The project has a 24-month duration and a budget of SEK8,600,000 with 50% funding by the Swedish program for Strategic Vehicle Research and Innovation, (FFI). Leading methanol producer Proman AG and the Methanol Institute are providing industry funding.

The project will see ScandiNAOS develop and implement a dual fuel kit in a pilot boat owned and operated by the SMA. The SMA already operates a methanol-powered pilot boat equipped with a single fuel compression ignited methanol engine which completed successful trials in December 2021, a conversion supported by the FASTWATER consortium program.

The adoption of dual-fuel kits will enable conversion of more ships and boats more quickly, since a conversion kit can be cost-efficiently applied to existing engines while maintaining the fuel flexibility to run on either methanol, MGO or HVO.

The SMA has a target to remove fossil fuels from its fleet by 2045. Methanol as a fuel for combustion engines provides a number of opportunities for engine optimisation. Chalmers University of Technology has assigned a Postdoctoral research position for the duration of the project to develop and test advanced combustion strategies to be applied in the next generation of methanol single and dual fuel engines.

The pilot boat is expected to be ready for field trials in Q3 2023, a process which will go on for 9-12 months during which the dual-fuel kit will be tuned and optimised based on operational experience and from the results of the research and laboratory tests carried out by Chalmers University.

ScandiNAOS AB is a Swedish ship design company working with energy efficient and sustainable shipping. ScandiNAOS AB has a been a pioneer in developing efficient systems to utilize methanol as a fuel and has been a driving force in finding practical solutions for methanol in many of the applications done in the maritime sector.



The Swedish Maritime Administration is responsible for accessibility and navigability, as well as safety at sea in the Swedish waters. The main basic services of SMA are fairways, pilotage, ice breaking, search and rescue and traffic information. SMA operates more than 70 pilot boats, 5 ice breakers, 18 work and service vessels, 5 marine surveying vessels and number of small crafts such as hover crafts and hydrocopters. The fleet emits annually 34 000 ton carbon dioxide. 60% is contributed to the ice breakers, 25% to the pilot boats and 15% to work, service and surveying vessels. SMA has a target to reduce the CO2 emissions by 35% by 2027 in relation to the emission level in 2010. By 2045 the operation shall be fossil free.



The Methanol Institute (MI) is the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around world in Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, Delhi, and Singapore.

Proman is an integrated energy company and the world’s second largest methanol producer.

Chalmers is a renowned university with world-class education and research for a sustainable future. Its division of Energy Conversion and Propulsion Systems (ECaPS) and its Laboratory for Sustainable Transport Solutions (LaSTS) contributes to this with state-of-the-art experimental and simulation activities.