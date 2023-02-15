2023 February 15 15:04

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding signs latest contract for dual-fuel, methanol-powered MAN B&W ME-LGIM engine

Long-term MAN Energy Solutions licensee, Mitsui E&S Machinery, has won another contract to supply the individual MAN B&W 6G50ME-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) engine for a 65,700 dwt bulk carrier slated for construction at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The vessel represents the latest methanol-fuelled engine ordered by the bulk-carrier segment in recent weeks.



MAN Energy Solutions developed the ME-LGIM dual-fuel engine for operation on methanol, as well as conventional fuel. The engine is based on the company’s proven ME-series, with its approximately 8,500 engines in service, and works according to the Diesel principle. When operating on green methanol, the engine offers carbon-neutral propulsion for large merchant-marine vessels.

MAN developed the ME-LGI engine in response to interest from the shipping world in operating on alternatives to fuel oil in order to reach decarbonisation targets. Methanol carriers have already operated at sea for many years using the engine, and, as such, the ME-LGIM has a proven track record offering great reliability and high fuel-efficiency.



Marking its 100th anniversary in 2017, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding – based in Fukuyama, Hiroshima, Japan – engages in shipbuilding and repairs and is the anchor company of the Tsuneishi Group, which conducts business mainly within the shipbuilding industry and maritime transport. With manufacturing bases in Japan, the Philippines and China, the company builds bulk carriers, container carriers, tankers – among other vessels.



Mitsui E&S Machinery, part of Mitsui E&S Holdings, is a Japanese company and listed on the Nikkei 225. Established in 1917 as the Shipbuilding Division of Mitsui & Co., it is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Among other products, its machinery section manufactures marine and stationary diesel engines and marine equipment.