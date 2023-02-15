  • Home
  • 2023 February 15 14:19

    First Middle East LNG сargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

    ADNOC and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE) announced today the successful delivery of the first shipment of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Elbehafen floating LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany.

    Produced by ADNOC Gas at Das Island, Abu Dhabi, the shipment of 137,000 cubic meters of LNG is the commissioning cargo for the new floating LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel and the first-ever LNG cargo to be shipped to Germany from the Middle East. This landmark cargo follows the inaugural ammonia shipment in October 2022, and furthers cooperation on energy security, decarbonization and lower-carbon fuels between the UAE and Germany.

    The cargo delivery marks an important milestone in developing Germany’s domestic LNG supply infrastructure, supporting the country’s energy security with natural gas. The cargo is sufficient to produce approximately 900 million kilowatt hours of electricity, enough to supply approximately a quarter million German homes for a year.

    The UAE-Germany Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA) Agreement was signed in September 2022 to accelerate projects of joint interest between the two countries in energy security, decarbonization and climate action. As part of the agreement, ADNOC entered into an LNG supply agreement with RWE, with further cargos reserved exclusively for German customers in 2023.

    ADNOC also entered into a number of agreements with German customers, including Steag GmbH (Steag) and Aurubis AG (Aurubis) for demonstration cargos of low-carbon ammonia, a carrier fuel for hydrogen that can play a critical role in decarbonizing hard-to-abate industry sectors.

