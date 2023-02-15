2023 February 15 13:03

Vympel Design Bureau to develop design documentation for cruise liners contracted by Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard

Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo

Vympel Design Bureau and Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard (both are assets of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) have concluded a contract for development of design documentation under the project on construction of cruise liners of 180 passengers in capacity. The contract foresees the development and the approval of a technical project by September 2023 with a simultaneous development of documentation for the construction, says the shipyard’s press center.

“Krasnoye Sormovo has gained serious experience in building cruise ships of premium class while building the Mustai Karim liner of PV300 design, and it will help a lot now. New technical solutions will be used for the construction of the series. Cabins, public spaces, and equipment of the liner will be designed to ensure a high level of comfort for passengers. The scope of the liner use will be expanded due to its smaller draft and changed dimensions,” says Mikhail Pershin, General Director of the shipyard.

According to him, the new series will be built parallel to the construction of cargo ships. “Production facilities of the shipyard allow for the simultaneous construction of various types of ships, which is a distinguishing feature of Krasnoye Sormovo enabling us to optimize the costs,” said Mikhail Pershin.

“As of today, Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard and Vympel Design Bureau, together with the customer, have carried out certain works to determine the vessel parameters and to select systems and equipment in view of the import substitution policy without reducing the vessel’s functionality. The project foresees technical solutions fully complying with the requirements on high degree of automation, serviceability, safety and comfort of a cruise liner,” said Alexey Vyushkin, Chief Project Designer at Vympel Design Bureau.

In February 2023, Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard concluded an agreement for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design. The ships can operate in the Black, Caspian and White seas, in the Gulf of Finland and on inland water ways. In winter, the ships can be used as floating hotels. The first ship is to be put into operation by the navigation season of 2025, the second and the third – in 2026.

The vessel’s key particulars: LOA — 131 m; moulded beam — 13.8 m; waterline draft — 2.9 m; draft for passing the bridges — 3.1 m; speed — about 12 knots.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety.

Vympel Design Bureau JSC is a multi-profile organization designing vessels and floating structures of any complexity. For more than 90 years of operation, Vympel has developed more than 540 designs used for construction of over 6,500 vessels.