2023 February 10 17:36

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January 2022 rose by 21.4% YoY to 21.4 million tonnes

The port’s container throughput rose by 23%

In January 2023, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka rose by 21.4%, year-on-year, to 1.44 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume was down 2.6% - to 871 thousand tonnes including 200 thousand tonnes of paper (+10%), 190.8 thousand tonnes of wood pulp (+75.6%), 198.6 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-9.3%) and 7.14 thousand tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (down 25 times).

Handling of imports doubled to 568.6 thousand tonnes including 312.5 thousand tonnes of ran wood (up 3.3 times), 38.9 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+21.4%), 104.87 thousand tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (up 36%), 48 thousand tonnes of general cargo (-20.6%.

The port’s transit traffic fell by 40% to 217.67 thousand tonnes, coastal traffic fell by 40% to 23.4 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 23% to 53.5 thousand TEUs.



Vessel traffic was up by 18.2% to 234 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2022, the port handled 16.3 million tonnes of cargo.