2023 February 10 17:01

Ruslan Davydov appointed as Acting Head of Federal Customs Service

Image source: RF Government years

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has appointed Ruslan Davydov as Acting Head of the Federal Customs Service, according to the press center of RF Government.

From 2017, Ruslan Davydov had been holding the position of the First Deputy to the Head of FCS being in charge of supervising the activities of electronic customs and introduction of automatic declaration procedures.

Ruslan Davydov has worked for the customs authorities for over 15 years.

Vladimir Bulavin has been relieved of this post upon reaching the age of 70 years.