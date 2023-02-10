2023 February 10 16:05

CMA CGM introduces its new Egyptian call on its SSL MED services

CMA CGM Short Sea Lines Med department has announced that the new terminal investment in Alexandria port, Egypt is now ready to accept GETEX and WEMED services, according to the company's release.

This new investment in Trans Misr Terminal TMT, Egypt will enable CMA CGM to further grow in the region, improve service reliability.

First vessels calling Alexandria TMT terminal will be:

on GETEX: m/v "ATLANTIC MONACO" voy. 0WXOPS1MA calling ALEXANDRIA TMT terminal on February 9th, 2023

on WEMED: m/v "CMA CGM FORT SAINT PIERRE" voy. 0WMMDS1MA calling ALEXANDRIA TMT terminal on February 14th, 2023.

With the implementation of this new Egyptian call, El Dekheila and Alexandria Old Port ACCHCO terminal will not be called by these services.

In a second phase, other SSL MED services calling El Dekheila and Alexandria Old Port ACCHCO terminal should switch to this new ALEXANDRIA TMT Terminal, launching dates would be announced at a later stage.