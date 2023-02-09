2023 February 9 16:23

China's Beibu Gulf Port container volumes up 16.8 percent to 7.02 million TEUs in 2022 - Xinhua

Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its cargo throughput reach 370 million tonnes in 2022, up 3.7 percent year on year, the port's operator said Thursday.

The port handled 7.02 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers last year, up 16.8 percent year on year, according to the Beibu Gulf Port Group.

In terms of cargo throughput and container throughput, the port ranked 10th and 9th, respectively, among all the ports in the country, the company said.

As a key window of opening up for southwest China, Beibu Gulf Port has become an important platform for cross-border logistics and trade between the western region and ASEAN countries, playing an active role in the stability of the regional industrial chain and supply chain.

The port currently has 75 shipping routes, connecting all major ports in the ASEAN member countries.

The port also serves as an important transit point in the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and Singapore.