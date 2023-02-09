2023 February 9 15:46

Two Chinese containerships take on a replaceable containerised LNG bunker tank system

Two Chinese boxships have taken on a replaceable containerised LNG bunker tank system, according to Ship & Bunker.

The 200 TEU inland vessels Hongyuan Xuzhou and Hongyuan Wuhan have recently completed their maiden voyages using the systems, according to a report from local news provider Xinde Marine News.

The boxships recently completed their maiden voyages in China.

The containerised tanks can be replaced within 15-30 minutes, and are large enough to allow the vessels a round-trip voyage distance of up to 3,000 km.

CNOOC, Hongyuan Shipping and CRRC signed a cooperation agreement in 2021 to jointly promote the technology, according to the report. LNG has grown significantly in popularity as an alternative bunker fuel with lower GHG emissions in recent years.