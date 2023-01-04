2023 January 4 15:22

First LNG cargo arrives at Germany’s LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

Uniper brought Germany’s first full cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Jan 3 to the new LNG terminal, operated by Uniper, in Wilhelmshaven. The LNG ship Maria Energy, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation, a major energy mover, was loaded in Calcasieu Pass, USA, at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, on December 19, 2022, Uniper said.



The Maria Energy is fully loaded with approx. 170,000 cubic meters LNG (97,147,000 cubic meters of natural gas) – enough to supply around 50,000 German households with energy for one year.



The LNG cargo delivered on board of the Maria Energy forms part of the commissioning process at the Wilhelmshaven terminal. Commercial operations of the Wilhelmshaven terminal are expected to start in mid-January 2023.



The Uniper LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven was opened on December 17, 2022. Via the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Höegh Esperanza, about five billion cubic meters of natural gas can be landed in Germany per year.