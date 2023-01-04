-
2023 January 4 11:58
Chevron to ship a Venezuelan oil cargo to its Pascagoula refinery in Jan - Reuters
Reuters says that U.S. oil producer Chevron Corporation plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a U.S. license granted last year, according to shipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The cargo of 500 000 barrels of Hamaca heavy crude, will reportedly be loaded at state-run PDVSA's Jose port, comes from the Petropiar oil JV operated by both companies.
2023 January 4
|12:11
|H2Carrier AS and Anori A/S to co-operate in developing a large PtX project in Greenland
|11:58
|Chevron to ship a Venezuelan oil cargo to its Pascagoula refinery in Jan - Reuters
|10:19
|Chevron finalizes acquisition of Beyond6 CNG fueling network
2023 January 2
2022 December 31
|11:14
|USCG repatriates 82 people to Cuba
|09:27
|NMDC secures a $272 million Suez Canal dredging contract