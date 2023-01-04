2023 January 4 11:58

Chevron to ship a Venezuelan oil cargo to its Pascagoula refinery in Jan - Reuters

Reuters says that U.S. oil producer Chevron Corporation plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a U.S. license granted last year, according to shipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday.



The cargo of 500 000 barrels of Hamaca heavy crude, will reportedly be loaded at state-run PDVSA's Jose port, comes from the Petropiar oil JV operated by both companies.