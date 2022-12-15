2022 December 15 18:07

Port of Prince Rupert activates shore power to reduce ship emissions

The Port of Prince Rupert has achieved a significant milestone in its emissions reduction measures with expanded shore power capacity at DP World Prince Rupert’s Fairview Container Terminal, according to the company's release.

New electrical infrastructure was installed at the Terminal’s north berth and upgrades were made to the south berth through a partnership between the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA), DP World, and BC Hydro. The full commissioning of the shore power system now allows ships at both berths to shut down their main generators and rely on specially equipped dockside power connections while their cargo is being loaded and unloaded. The first ship to utilize the new north berth shore power system was the COSCO CSCL Summer on December 12, 2022.

The ability to plug in large container vessels to shore power while at either terminal berth is forecast to reduce carbon emissions by almost 30,000 tonnes annually, as well as other air emissions related to vessel exhaust such as nitrogen oxides and particulates, from the local airshed. That is the equivalent of removing over 6,500 typical passenger vehicles from the road.

The Prince Rupert Port Authority, DP World Prince Rupert, and BC Hydro contributions to the project were supported by $2.2 million in funding toward the $7.6 million project provided through Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Low Carbon Economy Challenge Fund and was coordinated through BMO Radicle.



The shore power project is a key part of PRPA’s Carbon Reduction Plan, which aims to reduce the Port’s greenhouse gas intensity by 30 percent from 2018 levels by the year 2030 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Carbon emissions from marine sources are a key focus for the plan, and local shore power complements other international efforts to improve air quality and abate emissions such as low-sulfur fuel regulations and developing new fuel and technological changes to ocean-going vessels.